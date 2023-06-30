"Just retire already" - Conor McGregor's workout post goes horribly wrong as fans lose hope of comeback

Conor McGregor's latest workout posts on Instagram have backfired after fans called out the Irishman for the ambiguity surrounding his UFC return.

'The Notorious' hasn't fought in the octagon since suffering a freak leg break injury against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout back in 2021. Since then, McGregor has undergone major surgery and rehab in order to return to full fitness.

Dana White then dropped the bombshell at the beginning of the year that the former double champ would return in 2023 against Michael Chandler. The plan was for the pair to coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter before then headlining a pay-per-view at the end of the year.

Hopes of McGregor's comeback have started to dwindle, however, after it was revealed by USADA he had missed the testing pool cut-off date to fight in 2023.

That, alongside recent sexual assault allegations and McGregor's social media posts, have meant fans are now letting the Irishman know their disappointment in the situation.

One fan has even called for McGregor to stop delaying the inevitable and hang up his MMA gloves.

"Just retire already"

One fan's comment

Another fan even accused Conor McGregor of being a sellout, stating he cares more about business than he does fighting.

"Just. Business. No. Passion. Anymore."

Another fan's comment

Ariel Helwani still confident fans will see Conor McGregor fight again

Ariel Helwani remains confident Conor McGregor will return to the octagon and recently gave his prediction for when that might be.

After learning that the Irishman has missed USADA's minimum six-month testing period before competing, fans have started to lose hope the bout may ever happen. According to Helwani, however, he has refused to rule it out.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, the MMA journalist stated that he expects McGregor to now return in 2024. Helwani even gave a date, believing the UFC may work to book Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler for UFC 300. He said:

"I think we'll see him back... the big question is how he's gonna look. I don't know but I think we'll see him maybe next year, maybe for UFC 300. But I definitely think we'll see him back."

