"Definitely think we'll see him back" - Ariel Helwani names UFC PPV event he expects Conor McGregor to return

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed his prediction for the UFC pay-per-view event that he believes will mark the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor.

The proposed matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, which was initially planned to take place after The Ultimate Fighter season, is now in jeopardy due to some complications.

According to recent reports, it appears that 'The Notorious' has failed to comply with the mandatory six-month drug-testing period enforced by the USADA. This means that McGregor's fans will have to put their hopes of seeing him back in the octagon in 2023 on hold.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Ariel Helwani predicted that the former champion will return to the octagon next year:

"I think we'll see him back... the big question is how he's gonna look. I don't know but I think we'll see him maybe next year, maybe for UFC 300. But I definitely think we'll see him back."

Check out Helwani's comments (from 7:36):

Conor McGregor has been concentrating on his recovery since suffering a horrific leg injury during his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Poirier won the lightweight fight via first-round TKO, leaving 'Mystic Mac' sidelined due to his injury. The injury suffered during that fight has kept McGregor away from the octagon ever since.

Michael Chandler reveals why he remains optimistic about facing Conor McGregor in the coming six months

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon, there is a glimmer of hope for fans.

During a conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler provided an encouraging update. 'Iron' revealed that negotiations with McGregor's team are ongoing and expressed confidence that the fight will take place within the next six months:

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of - I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back."

He added:

"Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That's not for me to choose. Have there been exemptions before?... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

Check out Chandler's comments below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 https://t.co/rxFEE4UmfP

