"Just sign your death certificate" - Magomed Ankalaev sends spine chilling warning to Alex Pereira following UFC 313 fight announcement

Magomed Ankalaev sent a warning to Alex Pereira following the announcement of their fight as the main event of UFC 313. Ankalaev has been waiting for the Pereira fight for a long time and has even accused the Brazilian of ducking him.

Ankalaev made his UFC debut in 2018 and holds a record of 11-1-1 (1 no-contest) in 14 outings. On the other hand, Pereira has been on a tear inside the octagon since making his debut in 2021. The 37-year-old has gone on to become a two-division champion and has become one of the biggest stars for the company.

After the fight announcement, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion wrote:

"See you soon Ankalaev."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Russian reacted to Pereira's post by promising to punish him. Ankalaev wrote:

"You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional fighter."

Screenshot of Pereira's post and Ankalaev's comment.

Alex Pereira demanded Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are set to lock horns at UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas. After securing a victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, the Brazilian said he would be taking a break from fighting.

However, Pereira recently revealed that he began his training after feeling good about his fitness and informed his manager of being ready for the fight. Speaking to Megan Olivi at UFC 311 backstage, Pereira said:

"I did say that I wanted to take a break. But I started training again, I started feeling good, I started seeing my evolution so I called my managers right away and said, 'I want to fight in March. I want to fight Ankalaev.' I know he keeps seeing I'm just an employee of the UFC and that I fight whenever they want, but I asked for him. I told them when I want to fight."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.