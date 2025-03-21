“Just be stronger” - Nabil Anane says rematch with Superlek will be culmination of all that he learned since loss to legend

Nabil Anane's promotional career has been building up to this moment.

What should have been a glorious entry to the biggest martial arts promotion in the world turned into a harsh reality check when the young Anane, then only 18, suffered a brutal first-round knockout against Muay Thai icon Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This outcome set the tone not just for the challenge ahead but for the journey the Thai-Algerian striker would commit to moving forward.

"Now my preparation is for Superlek for the world title in ONE Championship," he said in a fight camp feature with Fightlore. "Just be stronger, that’s it. I’ve learned many things from many fights that I fought. All the fights that I fought before is for this fight."

Watch the full video below:

“I was new in this game” - Nabil Anane reflects on being thrown to the lion’s den in his debut match with Superlek

Nabil Anane didn't get a warm welcome when he joined ONE Championship - instead, he dived straight into the deep end. It's not like he was forced into it. He accepted the challenge, took the fight, and paid the price. But the lesson stuck, and it helped him grow as a fighter.

"So the first day when I fought him, it was around two years ago, and I was new, I was new in this game," Anane said. "Since then, I grew up a lot. I learned a lot of things. Thanks to him, he made me learn a good lesson, and I just grew up."

Now, with the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt around his weight, Nabil Anane is getting the chance to meet Superlek again in a unification match and show the world how far he's come.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 is available via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

