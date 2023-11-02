"Just trying to live vicariously through them" - Young UFC star slams parents who 'want their kid to do MMA' after junior MMA clip goes viral

After a viral TikTok video featuring young kids competing in an MMA fight surfaced on X, a swarm of mixed reactions followed.

UFC lightweight Chase Hooper, 24, was perhaps the most critical of the video. He slammed the youth event, aiming most of his criticism towards the participating children's parents:

"99% of parents who want their kid to do MMA are just trying to live vicariously through them... imagine sacrificing your 10 year old kid's brain health to entertain random drunk people"

Ironically, Chase Hooper is one of the youngest prospects to ever enter the UFC. At just 18, Hooper competed and won on Dana White's Contender Series and made his official UFC debut the following year.

Hooper tweeted a reply to a comment slandering his statement:

"I'm a poor white trash kid, so it was either this or a 9-5. I decided myself to pursue it knowing the potential long term risks and consequences"

Hooper also tweeted his disapproval of youth football, stating the same reason as his distaste for kids' MMA. Hooper also noted, however, that the potential future monetary incentive for kids to learn football at a young age far outweighs the potential of learning MMA.

Hooper is currently booked to face Jordan Leavitt in just over two weeks at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig.

When is Chase Hooper's next fight?

After a successful lightweight debut earlier this year, Chase Hooper is set to return to the octagon in just two weeks to face Jordan Leavitt on the main card.

In his career, Hooper is 3-0 at lightweight while just 9-3 at featherweight. 'The Dream' has had an up-and-down UFC career so far, with just a 4-3 octagon record after entering the promotion with a lot of hype.

Hooper and Jordan Leavitt have both displayed high-level grappling throughout their careers, setting the stage for an intriguing style matchup.