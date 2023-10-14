"But taking the extra brain trauma..." - Chase Hooper explains why UFC choosing to stop drug testing "is definitely not gonna be good" long term

Chase Hooper is one of the most well-known exports from Dana White's Contender Series. The 24-year old prospect drew a fair amount of hype after making his promotional debut at UFC 245, which saw him score a first-round TKO over Daniel Teymur. This win extended his unbeaten record to 9-0-1.

That was back in 2019 and unfortunately, Chase Hooper hasn't managed to string together a win streak since, going on a win-loss run of form. While things haven't been easy for Hooper in the UFC, he has opined that they could get even more difficult for himself and the rest of the roster if the UFC opts to stop drug-testing its athletes.

After the UFC's split from USADA, no-gi grappling phenom Gordon Ryan expressed his belief that the promotion should stop drug-testing. He claimed that it would lead to healthier athletes. This claim, however, was disputed by Chase Hooper, who took to X/Twitter to speak his mind:

"Sure, it might help everybody be physically healthier, but taking the extra brain trauma from a world class striker who is juiced to the gills is definitely not gonna be good long term."

CTE is an ever-present danger in MMA, so Hooper's concerns regarding the longterm effects of brain trauma from a steroid-enhanced striker deserve merit. Fortunately for him, the UFC will not abandon drug-testing. In the wake of the promotion's separation from USADA, it has signed a contract with DFSI.

DFSI, which is an acronym for Drug Free Sport International, will be part of the UFC's new anti-doping program, which will be under the leadership of George Piro, a former FBI special agent.

What are Chase Hooper's ties to Ben Askren?

One of the recurring memes in the MMA community is that Chase Hooper is related to Ben Askren. Specifically, the 24-year old has been jokingly referred to as Ben Askren's son. Even original BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, who scored the UFC's fastest-ever knockout over Askren, jokingly described Hooper as such.

While there is no relationship, familial or otherwise, between Hooper and Askren, the start of this meme is due to the pair's strong physical resemblance, including a similar curly hairstyle.