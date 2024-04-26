"Just two battle-tested older geezers" - It's all love between Liam Harrison and Seksan ahead of ONE 168 super fight

ONE Championship star and longtime Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison is set to have his wish granted at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 as he faces a fellow legend of the sport in the form of Seksan Or Kwanmuang inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This marks the first time that they will face each other, and both 'Hitman' and Seksan are both eager to prove that despite being 38 and 35 years old, respectively, they will hold nothing back against each other.

Harrison and 'The Man Who Yields To No One' had quite the short back-and-forth after the former posted about their upcoming fight on Instagram, with Seksan eager to share the Circle with him.

Through his Instagram story, the Bad Company fighter said the following about the amount of mutual respect that they have for one another:

"No trash talk or nonsense needed... Just 2 battle tested older geezers who love a good dust up"

As fans would know, Harrison is no stranger to getting into all-out brawls in his career and fighting Seksan in what may be his swan song is going to be nothing short of spectacular.

Liam Harrison eager to return to winning ways soon

Before he takes on the decorated Muay Thai icon, Harrison is training harder than ever for his return to the Circle, which takes place on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against Katsuki Kitano.

Harrison knows that he cannot take Kitano's skillsets any lightly, and getting the big victory then is going to give him an even bigger confidence boost versus Seksan.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States.

As for ONE 168: Denver, tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster.