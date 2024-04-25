"Banger of a fight" - Fans ready for ultimate barnburner between legends Liam Harrison, Seksan in Denver

English Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison gets his wish of sharing the ONE Circle with another certified legend of the sport in the form of Seksan Or Kwanmuan at ONE 168 on September 6 in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai bout.

ONE Championship officially revealed the addition of the action-packed clash of titans to the promotion's second live event in the United States via Instagram.

Fans immediately shared their reaction to seeing 'Hitman' duke it out with the decorated Muay Thai icon in the comments section:

"Banger of a fight 💯"

"So hyped this got added after I bought tickets 😩💦"

"Got my ticket already 🔥🙌"

"Absolute banger 🔥"

"Fireworks"

Harrison had been pursuing a fight with Seksan for quite some time now, pointing out that getting into an all-out war with him was on his bucket list before he eventually called it a career.

Now, he gets his wish in front of an expectedly massive crowd inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, later this year.

Liam Harrison set for June 7 brawl against Japanese star

Before Harrison takes on Seksan, ONE Championship fans will see him compete inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 as part of ONE 167, where he will face Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The 38-year-old vet has been out of action since August 2022. Though many are wary of his injury history that has kept him sidelined since then, Harrison is excited than ever to put on a show for the fans against a much younger opponent in his long-awaited return.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

As for ONE 168: Denver, tickets are already available via Ticketmaster.