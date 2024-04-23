ONE 167: Liam Harrison thrilled to throw down vs Katsuki Kitano 'after tough road back'

Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations, and that is very much the case for returning Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison, who ends a lengthy spell on the sidelines at ONE 167.

The English striking veteran has been out of action since injuring his leg in his world title bid against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Now that he has put that disastrous spell in the rear-view mirror, all his focus is on his bantamweight Muay Thai duel against Katsuki Kitano, which goes down inside Bangkok, Thailand's Impact Arena on June 7.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA, Liam Harrison shared:

"It's been a tough road back, but yeah, we're now done the work. I've done what I've needed to be done, all the hard stuff, and I'm just looking forward to getting back there and enjoying myself."

Before his world title loss, the Bad Company athlete soared high with a two-match winning run, including his blockbuster come-from-behind win against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

He hopes to deliver another memorable fight when he steps back inside the Circle, one with perhaps lesser plot twists involved, as he aims to secure another performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Liam Harrison knows he has to be in peak condition vs Kitano

Liam Harrison's idea of a dream comeback fight is pretty straightforward – win and impress.

And that is what he ought to do against Kitano, who's built an impressive winning run as of late.

'Hitman' is eager to dish out another trademark all-out performance. To do so, however, he knows he must be at 100 percent against the ever-tricky Japanese warrior.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he shared:

"I'm gonna have to be on top of my game. I don't underestimate everyone or anyone. I train all the same for everyone. He gets 100 percent. I will fight hard."

ONE 167 will emanate live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

