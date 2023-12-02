"Just wait for mine to drop" - UFC lightweight jokingly wishes to have his mugshot in the ever-growing collection amid Jamahal Hill's arrest

UFC lightweight Chase Hooper has jokingly told fans he'll soon have a mugshot photo taken, following the news of Jamahal Hill's arrest.

Yesterday it was reported by TMZ Sports that the former light heavyweight champion had been detained on one account of domestic violence. The victim in question was Hill's brother, James Anthony Hill Jr, who reportedly suffered a "serious or aggravated injury upon him".

'Sweet Dreams' was taken to the Kent County jail in Michigan and charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence. He was later released the same day but is expected to appear in court next month for a hearing.

Following the news of Hill's arrest, Chase Hooper responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which had compiled images of other UFC fighters who also had their mugshot taken.

The post includes photographs of figures such as Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, Cain Velasquez and Conor McGregor. Hooper wrote:

"Just wait for mine to drop 😤😤😤"

Jamahal Hill's issues with the law have come whilst he is in the middle of his recovery from surgery. The former 205lb champ relinquished the title earlier this year when he announced he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. He is expected to return to action in mid-late 2024.

MMA fans react to Jamahal Hill's arrest

In the wake of Jamahal Hill being arrested for domestic violence, MMA fans have been left split by the news. Whilst some have seen Hill's issue as a genuine shock, others aren't surprised by the situation, given many fighters before him have also had their own issues with the law.

One fan was shocked by the situation and admitted that it's never a good sign when someone is at war with their own family. They wrote:

"Man beefing with family is never good. Hope Jamahal is good, looking forward to him vs Alex"

Another fan opted to make a joke of the situation, claiming it was a strange decision by Hill's brother to fight him, considering he is a professional fighter. They added:

"Imagine trying to fight your brother and he's the former UFC light heavyweight champ and you just get slept"

One fan even claimed Hill's reported attack on his brother came out of frustration of not being able to face Alex Pereira to win back his title:

Damn man, he really got upset when people said he couldn’t strike with Alex. Had to put hands on his own brother.

