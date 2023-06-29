"Just weird" - UFC bantamweight hits out at Twitter MMA account for distasteful Cris Lencioni post

Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni is now conscious and responsive to stimuli following a cardiac arrest on June 8.

The 28-year-old American collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during his training for a bout against James Gallagher at Bellator 298. While Lencioni has been discharged from intensive care, his wife Marca recently reported that doctors are uncertain about the trajectory of his recovery.

Following a subsequent MRI, it was discovered that the Bellator veteran has experienced brain damage as a result of the heart attack. Medical professionals are diligently monitoring his condition, searching for signs of his return to normalcy. In a recent visit on Tuesday, 'Sunshine' displayed a positive moment when he smiled and withdrew his hand from a bag of ice.

Check out the video below:

Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli.

Amidst the widespread delight among the MMA community over Cris Lencioni's recent progress, a Twitter account by the name of @MmaUnderdogs made an insensitive joke regarding Lencioni's video.

However, UFC bantamweight prospect Brady Hiestand took cognizance of the post and strongly criticized the Twitter account for its insensitivity towards Lencioni's situation:

"Most of the MMA accounts are cool. This one is just weird. Imagine thinking posting this would be funny."

Check out Hiestand's comment below:

Brady Hiestand criticized the Twitter account for its insensitivity: "Most of the MMA accounts are cool. This one is just weird. Imagine thinking posting this would be funny."

Mike Perry writes a poignant message as Cris Lencioni recovers from cardiac arrest

BKFC star Mike Perry shared an emotional message of support for Cris Lencioni as he continues his recovery in the hospital.

Acknowledging the inherent risks of combat sports, 'Platinum' empathized with the possibility of a career setback due to health issues. In response to a Twitter post about 'Sunshine,' Perry expressed his understanding and offered words of encouragement:

"Fu*k man, god bless the fam, a damn shame the fights some of us endure, chasing dreams of a better life and now he has to be taken care of, I remember wishing our boy would just come home in any condition. #LoveAndWar"

Check out Mike Perry's tweet below:

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry twitter.com/mmafighting/st… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli. Mike Perry responded: "Fuck man, god bless the fam, a damn shame the fights some of us endure, chasing dreams of a better life and now he has to be taken care of, I remember wishing our boy would just come home in any condition. #LoveAndWar"

