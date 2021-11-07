Justin Gaethje asks Dana White to give Trevor Wittman a performance bonus after UFC 268

Justin Gaethje has urged Dana White to give coach Trevor Wittman a performance bonus for a clean sweep at the recently concluded UFC 268 pay-per-view. All three of Wittman's pupils came away with big wins on the night.

In the immediate aftermath of the event, Gaethje took to Twitter to praise Wittman for his coaching skills and demanded that he be rewarded for completing a coaching trifecta of wins on the night. One fan asked Justin Gaethje to pay Wittman the bonus himself.

In response, Gaethje revealed that Wittman would be getting a share of his purse for the fight but further claimed that he deserves his own payment for preparing three championship-caliber fighters.

"@danawhite give my man Trevor Wittman a performance bonus. All glory to god... He will get some of mine but he deserves his own," Gaethje wrote.

Trevor Wittman is widely regarded as one of the best coaches on the planet right now. He coaches only three fighters, and two of them happen to be UFC champions - Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman. He also coaches Justin Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion.

Trevor Wittman completes clean-sweep at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje took on Michael Chandler in a three-round back-and-forth slugfest to open the main card. Despite Chandler showing great heart, Gaethje dominated the fight, landing more strikes and causing more damage. He picked up a unanimous decision win.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas defended her strawweight title in a rematch with Zhang Weili. It was a strategic battle between two of the best strawweights on the planet. Zhang gave the champ a lot of trouble with her leg kicks and caused maximum damage when Rose tried to close the distance.

However, Namajunas took control of the fight in the championship rounds by taking Zhang down and controlling her from the half-mount position. Namajunas won the fight via split decision at the end of five rounds, retaining her title.

Rose Namajunas holds onto gold and Halle Berry does the honours with the belt!



In the main event of UFC 268, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington ran it back with the welterweight title on the line. Usman took control of the fight in the initial rounds. He even scored two knockdowns over 'Chaos' in the second frame, but Covington fought back valiantly.

Covington turned on the heat in the third and fourth rounds, causing a lot of damage to the champ with his striking. However, Usman never looked out of it and always stood his ground despite facing sheer adversity at times. The fifth round was too close to call, but the judges unanimously scored the fight for Usman.

WIth all three of his fighters picking up big wins in crucial encounters at UFC 268, coach Trevor Wittman will definitely be in the running for the prestigious Coach of the Year award.

