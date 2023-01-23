Justin Gaethje calls former flyweight champion "the dirtiest fighter in the UFC"

Reacting to the UFC 283 pay-per-view in Rio de Janiero, Justin Gaethje claimed that Deiveson Figueiredo is the "dirtiest fighter" in the UFC.

At the recently concluded pay-per-view, Figueiredo took on Mexican foe Brandon Moreno for a fourth time. Moreno came away with the win to re-claim the undisputed UFC flyweight championship, but was on the receiving end of a questionable blow from Figueiredo.

'Deus da Guerra' notably landed a blatant illegal head-strike on a grounded Moreno when the flyweight duo were in a grappling exchange, prompting Justin Gaethje to tweet:

"Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283"

Towards the end of the second round of the UFC 283 co-headliner, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno were engaged in a grappling entanglement. Figueiredo was attempting a heel hook when he landed an obviously illegal strike on Moreno's head.

Moreno protested immediately, looking directly at the referee expecting some action to be taken. 'The Assassin Baby' made it to the end of the round and finished the fight five minutes later, with the doctor calling a halt to the bout before the fourth frame.

The illegal strike by Figueiredo wasn't the only controversial moment in the fight. Moreno landed a hook in the third round which caught Figueiredo in the eye. The Brazilian appeared to protest and seemingly asked for a time-out, but as the strike was clean, the referee didn't intervene.

Moreno closed out his rivalry with Figueiredo with a win, with the latter now expected to move up to the bantamweight division.

Justin Gaethje believes the Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight should have been stopped

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squared off for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 and the 205-pound duo put on a five-round war, with Teixeira taking most of the damage. Hill ultimately came away with a unanimous decision win, while Teixeira opted to retire after the bout.

Teixeira was bloodied and battered as early as the third round of the championship fight. The 43-year-old Brazilian's toughness carried him to the final bell, but many were calling for the fight to be stopped earlier. Justin Gaethje took to Twitter, writing:

"Glover doesn’t want it and doesn’t deserve it but I want them to stop this fight"

Gaethje then congratulated Jamahal Hill on his championship-winning performance:

"Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283"

Justin Gaethje hasn't fought since his loss to Charles Oliveira last year. 'The Highlight' will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286 in March.

