"500 percent more vegetables" - Justin Gaethje details the "biggest change" he has brought to his game ahead of title fight against Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje recently revealed the biggest changes he has made in his preparation for his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

'The Highlight' stated that his nutritionist has had the biggest influence so far. Gaethje has been eating a lot more vegetables than he usually does. As a result, he is much leaner and his body looks a lot different. The 33-year-old added that he could see the difference in his fight against Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the lightweight title challenger said:

"Yeah, I mean the nutritionist is by far the biggest change. 24 weeks now I have been on a diet eating 500 percent more vegetables that I ever ate in my life. And it's great and you know I could see it in the Chandler fight. My body is really looking much different now. I am much leaner and everything's been great."

Watch Justin Gaethje's recent interview with BT Sport:

Gaethje is coming off a win against Michael Chandler in his last fight at UFC 268. The Arizona-native earned a decision in his favor after a back-and-forth contest over three rounds.

Justin Gaethje gets his second undisputed title shot as he fights Charles Oliveira this weekend

Gaethje will get his second shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title this weekend. He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first title fight in 2020.

Oliveira is the bookmakers' favorite to win the contest and successfully defend his title. The Brazilian has been in excellent form recently and has won his last 10 fights inside the octagon. The run has seen him beat the likes of Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier, among others.

Meanwhile, Gaethje won the interim lightweight title when he defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in 2020. However, he is yet to get his hands on the elusive undisputed UFC gold.

His opponent, 'Do Bronx', is the most decorated submission artist in the UFC. He has also shown immense improvement in his striking game recently. However, one would still have to give Gaethje the edge in power. 'The Highlight' has 19 TKO finishes in his career so far. He is also a competent wrestler because of his collegiate background.

Fans will keep a close eye on how the main event plays out this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Edited by Aziel Karthak