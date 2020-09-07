Justin Gaethje eats a vicious kick to the head in preparation for UFC 254 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov [VIDEO]

Justin Gaethje is preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a Lightweight title unifying bout at UFC 254. In what could be one of the last fights of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career, Justin Gaethje will be looking to become the first man to defeat the Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov - who is now 28-0 in his MMA career.

A video has emerged on social media of Justin Gaethje training and he's seen eating a vicious kick to the head before walking forward, looking unfazed:

Justin Gaethje has a reputation for being able to eat direct shots and still march forward. That's how he earned his reputation as one of the most must-see fighters on the planet - even before he joined the UFC. However, Justin Gaethje's performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 was an indicator of him changing his approach to a safer style that would win him fights.

That was one of the ways Justin Gaethje became the first man in eight years to defeat Tony Ferguson.

Will Justin Gaethje be able to withstand Khabib Nurmagomedov's immense pressure?

One of the big questions is whether Justin Gaethje will be ready to handle the pressure that his opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov has to offer. The scary part about the Russian Champion is the fact that everybody knows what his strategy is going in. It's just that his wrestling and grappling ability are miles above everyone else and it's proven to be the kryptonite of sorts for everyone who has faced him.

Justin Gaethje has an extensive background in wrestling but he hasn't utilized it inside the Octagon just yet. Will Justin Gaethje be able to overcome Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254? Or will he be just another number in the 29-0?