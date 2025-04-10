Justin Gaethje makes bold demand for Islam Makhachev clash in June, urges champ to stay at lightweight

Justin Gaethje recently expressed his desire to take on Islam Makhachev in June. Gaethje also wanted the UFC 315 main event to conclude in a way that favored his case.

Gaethje is on a noteworthy run in the UFC with three victories out of his last four encounters. 'The Highlight' made a strong comeback in his last fight with a unanimous decision victory against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 after losing the BMF title from a devastating KO loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Gaethje revealed that he would be ready to fight Makhachev in June with the lightweight gold on the line. He also wanted the results of the UFC 315 main event to restrict Makhachev's much-discussed move to welterweight:

"I hope that's not the case [Makhachev doesn't move to welterweight after UFC 315]. I’m ready to fight in June. I think Makhachev said he [also] wants to fight in June. I’m hoping I get that call."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

The results of the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena will be a pivotal factor in the fulfillment of Gaethje's wish. Makhachev has mentioned that he would move to welterweight if Maddalena bags the welterweight title by dethroning Muhammad in the encounter.

Hence, it's quite apparent that Gaethje will root for Muhammad's victory at UFC 315 to ensure that Makhachev continues to fight at lightweight.

Justin Gaethje views Ilia Topuria as a legitimate contender for fighting Islam Makhachev besides himself

Justin Gaethje also delved into an analysis of Islam Makhachev's potential rivals in the aforementioned interview with The Schmo. 'The Highlight' included two other lightweights besides himself and the former featherweight champ-turned-lightweight, Ilia Topuria.

The regular lightweights Gaethje had on his list were Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, but the Arizona native eliminated them from the lightweight title discussion considering their recent records.

However, besides rating himself as a deserving contender, Gaethje admitted that the UFC brass could provide Topuria with his much-desired shot at Makhachev lightweight gold:

"We've got [Charles] Oliveira, who already lost [to Makhachev]. [Arman] Tsarukyan really f**ked it up, I don't think they'll want to give it to him. And Topuria, I can see them giving [the title shot] to Topuria. We'll see what they do. Ultimately I let my coaches and manager make the choice on who I'm gonna fight, I'm hoping it's Makhachev."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (3:36):

