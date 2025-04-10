Justin Gaethje breaks down three-man shortlist for Islam Makhachev’s next opponent: “Has to fight for the belt"

With Islam Makhachev eager to compete for a second UFC belt, reports suggest he will wait for the outcome of the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 before deciding his next move. Should Makhachev remain at lightweight for the time being, Justin Gaethje has named a three-man shortlist for his next opponent at 155 pounds.

Divisional newcomer Ilia Topuria is the man that many fans hope to see stood across from the Dagestani in his next title defense. Topuria recently vacated the featherweight title to move to lightweight. Alongside 'La Leyenda', Gaethje named himself and Charles Oliveira as the trio who most deserve a title shot next.

'The Highlight' recently spoke to MMA journalist The Schmo, where the former BMF titleholder and interim lightweight champion said:

"We've got Oliveira, already lost [to Makhachev]. Tsarukyan really f**ked it up, I don't think they'll want to give it to him. And Topuria, I can see them giving [the title shot] to Topuria. We'll see what they do. Ultimately I let my coaches and manager make the choice on who I'm gonna fight, I'm hoping it's Makhachev... One of those three names has to fight for the belt. Me, Oliveira or Topuria. I'm hoping they pull my name."

Catch Justin Gaethje discussing Islam Makhachev's next fight below (3:30):

Ilia Topuria has to be next for Islam Makhachev according to Merab Dvalishvili

Islam Makhachev told Merab Dvalishvili to not make the UFC belt "look bad" during the UFC 311 press conference. The message stemmed from Dvalishvili's adamancy that Umar Nurmagomedov, whom he fought at UFC 311, was not deserving of a title shot.

Makhachev is now reportedly not interested in facing Topuria, with the Dagestani believing that 'Le Leyenda' needs to win a fight at lightweight before competing for gold.

Dvalishvili was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani and took aim at the lightweight champion for his alleged unwillingness to fight Topuria next. 'The Machine' said:

"He's the [most] deserving contender for the 155 [pound] belt. But somehow Islam [is] ignoring him. I'm sure you guys, everybody remembers that Islam told me wrong words in [the] press conference... Now he has the top contender as Ilia Topuria but he's not fighting because he's saying some other things. We all agree that Ilia deserve this fight."

Catch Merab Dvalishvili discussing Islam Makhachev below (24:00):

