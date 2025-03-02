Justin Gaethje makes feelings known about FBI potentially taking UFC's help to train agents: "These guys have guns and they shoot pretty damn good"

Justin Gaethje recently expressed his thoughts on the reports circulating on the internet that the FBI potentially is training their operatives in hand-to-hand combat with the help of UFC. Gaethje gave his nod, adding that he was willing to assist the law enforcement agency in any way possible.

Several prominent sites covered the new FBI director Patel's idea to train agents with the assistance of the world's leading MMA organization. Patel emphasized the need to increase FBI fitness standards through partnership. Many MMA figures, like Gaethje, have approved of the notion, as he stated in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

''I think there's much more skilled people but I got no kids, no wife. So if [Kash Patel] needs somebody to go out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team... I think if they're in a hand to hand combat situation, sh*t has gone wrong. These guys have guns and they shoot pretty damn good. So, that's the first option, but obviously if you're clearing houses and sh*t, you're gonna run into some situations like that.''

Gaethje continued:

''I would love to be part of any part of that. I love representing this country. I can't wait to fly this flag, walk into the octagon. It's been a while since I've been proud to be an American and we're back there. I'm excited to represent this country. Anytime anybody at that position needs my help, I'm more than willing." [H/t: TMZ Sports]

As for the MMA scene, Gaethje was scheduled to take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, however a hand injury forced Hooker to withdraw from the contest. As a result, the former BMF champion will now rematch against Rafael Fiziev as a short-term replacement.

Justin Gaethje opens up about his retirement

Justin Gaethje is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway on the main card of the historic UFC 300 PPV.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole ahead of UFC 313, Gaethje discussed how these matchups may take a toll on the body, stating that the former interim champion will hang up his gloves if he loses similarly:

“I ain’t going out like that. But if it happens again, I’m sure that will be it,” Gaethje said. “I think the human body is very resilient, and it needs time. Took time, took six months without getting hit, and I think we play the most violent sport in the world, but I don’t think it’s the most dangerous for that specific favor. We can take time between these traumatic brain injuries.'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out the full interview below:

