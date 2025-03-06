Justin Gaethje makes feelings known in honest assessment of Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division

Justin Gaethje is preparing for his consequential contest at lightweight but took the time to offer his thoughts on a big new addition to the 155-pound weight class. Gaethje will be running it back with Rafael Fiziev in a rematch that is set for the UFC 313 co-main event on Saturday night.

These are two big players in arguably the deepest division in all of mixed martial arts, with the depth increasing even more since Ilia Topuria gave up the 145-pound crown to pursue glory at lightweight now. When asked by an on-site media member about his thoughts on Topuria vacating the featherweight belt to move up and if he thinks Topuria is built for lightweight, Gaethje said:

"Yeah, I think he's a fighter. Especially with the confidence that he has right now with those wins over Max [Holloway] and [Alexander] Volkanovski. I think confidence is the biggest factor when you step in there. You have to believe in yourself, first and foremost. So yeah, I think it just made the most exciting weight class in this sport a little bit more exciting."

Check out Justin Gaethje's thoughts on Ilia Topuria navigating a lightweight move below:

Justin Gaethje's thoughts on if a UFC 313 win notches him a title shot

Justin Gaethje also indicated in the footage provided above that he doesn't have much thought about whether Ilia Topuria would jump up and get an immediate lightweight title shot. As far as his title shot aspirations, if he were to go 2-0 over Rafael Fiziev in the coming days, Gaethje seemed a tad on the unsure side.

The 36-year-old addressed on-site media members when asked if he might be able to notch a lightweight title shot next with a victory. Gaethje quipped:

"I hope for that but I have no idea. I have to go in there and I have to win; that's first and foremost. I'm always exciting, the most consistent guy that's stepped in there. I think the way that I win and how my fights usually go, I think I'll definitely be in consideration for it."

The Arizona native was initially scheduled to test skills with Dan Hooker at UFC 313 until a hand injury to Hooker pulled him out of the Gaethje contest. This created the vacancy, which Fiziev capitalized on. Gaethje has previously fought for the lineal lightweight belt as the former UFC interim lightweight champion has fought with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira for the undisputed crown.

