"Those are my four picks" - Justin Gaethje chooses Valentina Shevchenko among his predicted winners at UFC 275

Justin Gaethje has suggested that he sees UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and three other fighters emerging victorious in the marquee matchups at UFC 275. The former interim UFC lightweight champion notably addressed the final four fights on the main card of tonight’s UFC 275 event.

In a promotional Instagram video for MyBookie, Gaethje gave his predictions for the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho and the women’s strawweight rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. ‘The Highlight’ picked Fialho and Zhang to win.

Additionally, Gaethje predicted the winners for the co-main event and main event of UFC 275. The co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC women’s flyweight belt against Taila Santos. Meanwhile, the main event has Glover Teixeira defending his UFC light heavyweight belt against Jiri Prochazka.

Gaethje asserted that he sees Shevchenko and Teixeira winning their respective fights at the much-awaited UFC 275 event in Singapore:

“We’ve got some big fights over in Singapore. I’m gonna give you the last four picks. I’ll probably do a little parlay with it. I’m gonna do Fialho, Zhang, Shevchenko, and Teixeira. Those are my four picks.”

Watch Justin Gaethje reveal his picks for the final four fights of UFC 275 in the video here.

Valentina Shevchenko on potentially fighting for the UFC women’s bantamweight title this year

Valentina Shevchenko challenged Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight (135-pound) title in 2017 but came up short, losing via split decision in a closely contested fight. Shevchenko had previously lost to Nunes via unanimous decision in 2016. Intriguingly, Shevchenko holds a submission win over current bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, whom she beat in 2017.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, ‘Bullet’ was asked about the possibility of her returning to bantamweight and facing the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title rematch between Pena and Nunes. Shevchenko indicated that she’s currently focused on her flyweight (125-pound) title defense against Santos at UFC 275, but could fight for the bantamweight title later this year.

Valentina Shevchenko emphasized that she’d be open to moving up to the bantamweight division and fighting the winner of the Pena-Nunes rematch that’ll transpire on July 30. Shevchenko said:

"I think so. There is always the chance. There is always the chance and the bigger the fight the better. I think by the end of the year it's gonna be a good fight. But also, we have to see ... Miesha Tate is coming to 125 [pounds] in July. So many things can happen, many things can change. I think ... it's possible. It's very, very, very possible."

Watch the interview below:

