"He's proven that he belongs here" - Justin Gaethje praises Michael Chandler ahead of their bout at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje praised his next opponent Michael Chandler, whom he will fight at UFC 268. While speaking to Megan Olivi and Sayif Saud in the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered, 'The Highlight' spoke about 'Iron' and praised him:

"Coming from Bellator there wasn't a lot he brought to the table. But now with knocking Dan Hooker out and having a great fight against Oliveira, he has kind of proven that he belongs here," Justin Gaethje said.

'The Highlight' further stated that this is a huge and dangerous fight. He believes the former Bellator champion is super explosive, athletic and dangerous. Gaethje further stated that this will be a good matchup for him stylistically.

Listen to the full episode of the UFC Unfiltered Podcast below:

Justin Gaethje has lived up to his nickname 'The Highlight' in most of his fights. He's one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and the fans are looking forward to his next fight.

'The Highlight' and 'Iron' are two fighters who aren't scared of getting hit. Both Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler have fought for the UFC lightweight championship and have lost in their respective bouts. This fight is extremely important to both men because the winner could challenge for the UFC lightweight title next year.

Justin Gaethje believes he just needs one win to fight for the UFC lightweight championship

Justin Gaethje spoke about his goal of being the UFC lightweight champion. He sees this fight as a stepping stone towards achieving his goal, Justin said:

"Ultimately for me, I need one win to fight for the title, to fight Oliveira or Poirier and that's my goal."

The last time we saw Justin Gaethje, he lost against the then undisputed and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. We haven't seen 'The Highlight' fight in over a year now.

Also Read

But the long wait will finally come to an end when he fights Michael Chandler at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden on November 6. Every fan is looking forward to knowing what ends up being more effective, Gaethje's precise leg kicks or Chandler's superior wrestling skills.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Jack Cunningham