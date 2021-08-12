Justin Gaethje predicts the outcome of Oliveira vs. Poirier and makes a bold prediction for his UFC future; Michael Chandler responds

Justin Gaethje is expected to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Ahead of this much-awaited lightweight matchup, Justin Gaethje has put forth his prediction for a potential UFC lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. 'The Highlight' believes Poirier will knock Oliveira out and become the new UFC lightweight champion.

Justin Gaethje’s tweet read as follows:

“@DustinPoirier will KO @CharlesDoBronxs in December. After I break @MikeChandlerMMA on Nov 6th at any venue on the planet, I will get my rematch and you will see a replay of the best fight that happened on earth in 2018. That’s a year to look forward to.”

Furthermore, Justin Gaethje asserted that he'll break Michael Chandler on November 6th, irrespective of the venue they compete in.

'The Highlight' also recalled his April 2018 fight against Poirier and indicated that fans would see a replay of that contest; he believes it was the best bout of 2018. Gaethje insinuated that he'd beat Poirier in their rematch and win the UFC lightweight title. Gaethje lost their 2018 fight via fourth-round TKO.

'The Highlight' also added that he'd prefer the venue for his fight against Chandler to be in America.

“Preferably any venue on the planet in America lol,” wrote Gaethje.

Check out Gaethje's tweets below:

@DustinPoirier will KO @CharlesDoBronxs in December. After I break @MikeChandlerMMA on Nov 6th at any venue on the planet, I will get my rematch and you will see a replay of the best fight that happened on earth in 2018. That’s a year to look forward to 👊 https://t.co/9kofSAzm9J — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 11, 2021

Preferably any venue on the planet in America 😬 lol — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 11, 2021

Responding to Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler put forth the following tweet:

‘

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler aim to return to the win column

Charles Oliveira (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Justin Gaethje’s last fight was a second-round submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight title unification matchup at UFC 254 in October 2020. Interim UFC lightweight champion Gaethje was choked unconscious by UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov in a grappling masterclass by ‘The Eagle.’

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler’s last fight was a second-round TKO loss against Charles Oliveira in their fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021. Chandler almost knocked Oliveira out in round one.

However, in round two, Oliveira was the one who caught Chandler with a thunderous left hook. A few follow-up strikes later, the Brazilian had beaten Chandler and emerged victorious via second-round TKO.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is likely to defend his title against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier next.

The Oliveira-Poirier matchup is likely to take place in December of this year, but a specific date for the fight hasn’t been confirmed yet.

