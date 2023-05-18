The way Justin Gaethje competes, it's almost impossible not to be excited when his fight news rolls around. That's no different for the majority of MMA fans this time around. The brawler has been matched up against Dustin Poirier and has released a hype video to promote the upcoming fight-of-the-year type matchup.

'The Diamond' has been on the sidelines waiting for a big bout announcement following his win over Michael Chandler last time out, and will now get his wish. Winning 9 of his last 12 outings (with his only losses coming in championship fights), the Louisiana native has proven to be one of the very best 155ers in the world.

In a video posted to his social media account, Justin Gaethje just made his forthcoming collision with Dustin Poirier that much more special with a short clip that almost certainly has MMA fans counting down the days until UFC 291.

"What a ride. When you show up at the arena, it's a blur. The smell, the sounds, the lights are all too familiar. It's chaos and it's where I live."

In 2018, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje combined to put on a fight-of-the-year performance as the lightweights went back and forth for four rounds before the eventual finish. Though he came up short, Trevor Wittman's student punished his opponent's legs which could play a factor in their rematch later this year.

Despite enduring numerous wars inside the octagon and putting on spectacles each and every time he steps foot into the cage, Gaethje was forced to prove the doubters wrong in his most recent octagon appearance. 'The Highlight' managed to overcome the raw speed of Rafael Fiziev and get his title hopes back on track.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier and other confirmed fights for UFC 291

Every once in a while, a fight card comes together which looks like it has all the ingredients to be an all-time event and that's exactly the case with UFC 291.

Headlined by the aforementioned Gaethje vs. Poirier clash for the BMF title, the show will also host the light heavyweight debut of former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Tony Ferguson will return to action in a wild matchup with Bobby Green, while Paulo Costa looks to put his rough patch with the UFC behind him in a dangerous matchup against Ikram Aliskerov. Alongside those mentioned, Derrick Lewis, Stephen Thompson, Jan Blachowicz, and Kevin Holland will all be in action.

