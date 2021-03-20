Justin Gaethje responds to Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler UFC 262 lightweight title fight

Justin Gaethje has addressed the announcement of the upcoming UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Gaethje suggested that he’s been training for a fight against Chandler, and he proceeded to insinuate that he doesn’t know what to do yet as regards the announcement.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje was rumored to be facing Michael Chandler in his next fight. Nevertheless, with Chandler now booked to face Oliveira at UFC 262 (May 15th, 2021), Gaethje currently doesn’t have an opponent lined up for his next fight.

The Highlight took to his official Twitter account and opened up on the Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler fight announcement.

I woke up yesterday to train for a matchup with Chandler on May 15th expecting a bout agreement any moment. Today that is not the case, I don’t know what I do yet but I like this feeling. It was a good day at sparring practice. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 20, 2021

As noted in his tweet, Justin Gaethje asserted that he woke up yesterday in order to train for a fight against Michael Chandler. Gaethje added that it was supposed to take place on May 15th, and he was expecting a fight agreement to be sent to him soon.

Regardless, now that Gaethje knows he won’t be facing Chandler on the aforementioned date, he is directionless as of now. Gaethje noted, however, that he likes this feeling. The Highlight also pointed out that he had a good day sparring.

Justin Gaethje sent shockwaves across the combat sports community with his fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May 2020. With that win, not only did Gaethje end Ferguson’s legendary 12-fight win streak, but he also captured the interim UFC lightweight title.

Following that fight, Gaethje faced undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title unification matchup. Gaethje ended up losing to Nurmagomedov via second round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020 and hasn’t fought since.

Justin Gaethje has his sights set on the undisputed UFC lightweight title

Charles Oliveira (left); Justin Gaethje (right)

Longtime UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC have officially confirmed that Nurmagomedov has indeed retired from the sport of MMA.

The No. 3 ranked UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira is scheduled to fight the No. 4 ranked UFC lightweight Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021.

Presently, Justin Gaethje’s next opponent has yet to be revealed. Be that as it may, since his loss to Nurmagomedov, Gaethje has emphasized that he isn’t giving up on his quest to win the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Acknowledging Khabib's retirement, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tHCZz2TQqj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021