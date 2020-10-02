Justin Gaethje reveals the lethal combination that could help him defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

For Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 is the opportunity of a lifetime. It's essentially what he's built his career up for and he will be unifying the Lightweight Championships with Khabib Nuramgomedov to crown the undisputed king of the 155-pound division.

Speaking to MMAJunkie on Virtual Media Day, Justin Gaethje admitted that it is the biggest fight of his career and how he's keeping negative energy away

“It’s the biggest fight of my life – absolutely. There’s no doubt about it,” Gaethje said on Thursday's UFC 254 conference call. “I’m not going to let outside influences influence the way I need to think or act or prepare. It’s really just staying true to my belief, which is be better than yesterday, (and) make better choices than yesterday. I’ve been doing that for eight weeks, and I’ve got three and a half more. I’ll be ready as I possibly can be.”:

Justin Gaethje stated that the combination of power and his confidence will be key in defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254:

“My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now, paired with the power that I possess, paired with the coach that I have. That’s a dangerous combination,” Gaethje said. “I don’t care if I win or lose, at the end of the day, as long as I make my family happy, as long as I’m proud of my performance, then it doesn’t matter. That’s what makes me most dangerous. I don’t know if he’s ever fought someone like that – he probably has.

He also stated that anybody can be put to sleep and that the Russian Champion is a fool if he doesn't feel that way. Luckily (or unluckily) for Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't been the type to underestimate his opponent.

Does Justin Gaethje have what it takes to enter unchartered territory?

Nobody has defeated Khabib Nuramgomedov. Only a couple of fighters early on in his UFC career have come close, but the undefeated record stands. Justin Gaethje will look to snap that and in the eyes of many, he's the toughest test of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career so far.

UFC 254 will be an exciting main event and it will not only determine the future of the Lightweight division but also the course of UFC history.