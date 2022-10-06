"I don't think I would want to put money on that fight" - Justin Gaethje shares prediction for "great fight" between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Ahead of the Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler matchup in November, Justin Gaethje has opened up on how he believes the fight will play out and what may play a huge factor in the outcome.

'The Highlight' has stood across the octagon from both lightweights, and is familiar with the pair's respective fighting styles. Back in 2018, the knockout artist was finished by 'The Diamond' in the fourth round of their all-time war. Almost a year ago, the 33-year-old managed to earn a decision win over the former Bellator 155lb champion in Chandler.

While discussing the upcoming bout, Justin Gaethje admitted that he expects Dustin Poirier to come out on top. He remarked that he would like to see how he reacts to Michael Chandler's elite wrestling.

"I think it's going to be a great fight. My initial thought is that Poirier will beat Chandler similar to the way I beat him, but we'll see. The biggest factor will probably be if Poirier can stop Chandler's wrestling. If Chandler gets him down a couple times, that'll change the way the fight's gonna play out, so I don't know. I don't think I would want to put money on that fight."

With title implications potentially on the line, Poirier and Chandler will be hoping to add another highlight to their record. One of them may be rewarded with a shot at UFC gold in the near future.

Although the title is currently vacant, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are all set to collide in a lightweight brawl to crown the new 155lb champion in the UFC 280 main event.

Check out what Justin Gaethje had to say about the lightweight bout in the video below.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler and the other fights at UFC 281

Despite being a blockbuster matchup, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler will only be a three-round affair. It will take place prior to the co-headliner of UFC 281 on November 12.

In the curtain closer for the evening, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line against long-term rival Alex Pereira in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year.

Before the 185ers step into the octagon, Carla Esparza will be looking to make her first defense during her second reign as strawweight champion against the heavy-hitting Zhang Weili.

The veteran Dan Hooker, fan-favorite Molly McCann, and the returning Dominick Reyes will all be in action that night.

