Justin Gaethje's proficiency in the striking department against Rafael Fiziev caught the eye of many with a UFC veteran indicating how impressed he was with the performance.

Ad

On episode #554 of Weighing In, 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discussed a lot of the fallout from UFC 313 which included Gaethje notching his second win over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of the pay-per-view.

Thomson shared the reasoning behind finding Gaethje's fight eye-opening, while talking about his striking and kicks. He said:

"Justin Gaethje is not a striker like any other striker we've seen. Not so much in terms of like how he fights, it's really like how he moves his body. He's not a traditional style like boxer or kickboxer or any of those."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Like even his kicks, look how hard they are and these fighters have told everyone how hard that he kicks but his leg kicks look like trash. Like you see him and you're like it's a weird kick. Like it just looks weird but everybody, everybody says they're so painful," he added.

Check out Josh Thomson's thoughts on Justin Gaethje's below (32:12):

Ad

Ad

Justin Gaethje earns another bonus and closes in on a record with his UFC 313 win

Justin Gaethje is known as 'The Highlight' for a reason as he is one of the most proven, action-intensive fighters in the history of the sport. This explosive style has garnered him several post-fight bonuses and this UFC 313 effort continued this trend for Gaethje.

Ad

Remarkably, the 36-year-old has had 14 fight night bonuses across his fourteen fights inside of the octagon. Justin Gaethje specifically has nine Fight of the Night (FOTN) bonuses within that stretch and is only behind Dustin Poirier as well as Edson Barboza who both have 10 Fight of the Night (FOTN) bonuses to their credit.

The Arizona native has the most cumulative bonuses of any fighter in the company. But, localized to the FOTN bonuses, Gaethje is but two more distinctions away from being the all-time leader in this category.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.