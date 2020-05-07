Justin Gaethje wants Tony Ferguson to break his nose at UFC 249; promises "Fight of the Night" performance 

Justin Gaethje

There are some guys who just revel in the physical pain that comes with the fight game. Justin Gaethje knows he's heading into a dog fight when he takes on Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight title in the headliner of UFC 249 on Saturday.

Justin Gaethje loves violence

Gaethje is famously known as a "phone booth fighter" who likes to stand and trade blows with his opponents inside the Octagon. Gaethje loves the pain. He welcomes it. 'The Highlight' has famously won seven post-fight bonus checks in his last six fights and speaking at a recent UFC 249 media conference call, he said that he hopes to get his nose broken by an elbow from Ferguson during the upcoming fight.

“I need my nose broken. I haven’t been able to breathe through my nose for like 12 years since wrestling. So hopefully one of them elbows cracks my nose. The UFC’s got to pay for that s**t. It’s an exciting fight.”

Although fight fans are disappointed to see the much-awaited Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson matchup get called off for the fifth time, Gaethje's inclusion as the Russian's replacement has actually given fans of the sport a lot to look forward to.

Both Ferguson and Gaethje love throwing caution to the wind inside the Octagon and no matter who walks away with the interim title at the end, the fight promises to be a thriller. Gaethje revealed he called out Ferguson not so long ago, after beating James Vick because of what the former brings to the table in a fight and is glad that things turned out in a way that he got his wish.

The unpredictability and constant pressure Ferguson brings to a fight makes the Octagon a torture chamber for his opponents and Gaethje wants to thrive in situations like this. Gaethje wants to feel comfortable in a "life and death situation" inside the cage.

“I said I wanted to fight Tony because I know we’re both special people when it comes to being able to be comfortable when adrenaline is coursing through your veins. The feeling of being in a life or death situation and being able to be comfortable, there’s nothing like it. I know that he is the same way. One of us is probably going to get two bonuses, we’re both getting one bonus and I fight for money. At the time when I said that, I was shooting to be the most exciting fighter in the world. Tony is the best opponent to bring that out of me.”