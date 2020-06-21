Justin Jaynes smokes Frank Camacho in forty seconds on UFC debut; takes home hefty "Performance of the Night" check

UFC newcomer Justin Jaynes couldn't possibly have dreamt of a better Octagon debut ahead of his fight against Frank Camacho at UFC on ESPN 11. Had there been a crowd in attendance at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, they would have raised the roof after watching the debutant knockout Camacho in just 41 seconds of the very first round.

Jaynes blasted off the gates from the get-go, blitzing Camacho with hard punches early and then landing a pair of nasty left hooks that put the veteran down on the mat. Just when Camacho was recovering, he took several heavy blows to the head from Jaynes against the fence.

According to the UFC, the stoppage was the second-fastest debut win in the promotion’s history. Jaynes took the fight on just three days’ notice, as he got the call from the UFC to feature on the card as late as Wednesday.

Justin Jaynes, who wasn’t on the roster as of Wednesday before replacing Matt Frevola, just won via standing TKO in the first versus Frank Camacho. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2020

Speaking to commentator Jon Anik after the fight, "Guitar Hero" revealed his gameplan for the fight and also shared details of the quick turnaround of fortunes he witnessed this week.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I was sitting in my room all depressed. I’m waiting to wake up from a dream right now. The game plan was to hit him harder than he hit me.”

Jaynes is a product of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and is now on an impressive five fight win streak in professional MMA. Jaynes will also be taking home a heavy bonus check for "Performance of the night". On the other hand, Camacho has suffered back-to-back defeats and stands at 2-5 in the octagon.