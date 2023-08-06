Jutta Leerdam under fire for dating Jake Paul; fans disapprove relationship - "Woman like you, and this is the best you can do"

Fans do not seem to be supportive of Jutta Leerdam's relationship with social media sensation turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Leerdam is a Dutch professional speed skater, considered to be one of the world's best in the sport. In 2017, she won the world junior championship and since then, has gone on to become a three-time world champion.

While she is a notable personality, the Dutch speed skater has been receiving a lot of limelight lately because of her relationship with Jake Paul. The two went public with their relationship earlier this year.

However, it looks like fans disapprove of Leerdam's relationship with 'The Problem Child' after flooding her latest Instagram post with such comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I have so many questions dear lord..."

"@mr.deadpohl fr bro he doesn't deserve her"

"How, just f**king how?.."

"Woman like you, and this is the best you can do. Sad"

"Olympic medalist with a YouTube guy?"

"I just threw up in my mouth!"

"She is love the wrond guy for the wrong reason"

"I'd rather be dead than spend a day with that boy"

"She lef her other man for this"

"And so many lows he's going to bring you down to..look at all his past relationships...I'm just saying.."

"I guys even angels let themselves being seduced by demons"

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul on dating as a professional athlete

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam face some unusual challenges while dating each other due to their extremely busy schedules. Both Paul and Leerdam train as professional athletes and it certainly gets difficult for them to take time out for each other.

During an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the couple discussed the hurdles they face. The Dutch speedskater said:

"I have a super busy life. I'm traveling all the time... I wouldn't recommend it [dating a fellow Olympian]. Because it's a small world and you're 24/7 together... Your private life isn't private anymore."

Upon being asked if he found dating as a professional boxer hard, Paul stated:

"Definitely, definitely. It's a selfish lifestyle. You have to focus on yourself. We were kinda talking about this, like, you kinda have to put your career first."

Watch the full episode below:

