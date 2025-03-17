Jutta Leerdam shares heartfelt moment with Jake Paul, praises his support for her achievements: "I normally throw my medals"

Jutta Leerdam recently expressed gratefulness for having a partner like Jake Paul by her side. Leerdam highlighted a couple of things Paul does to showcase his supporting nature.

Paul has been in a relationship with Leerdam since 2023. 'The Problem Child' has also revealed that their relationship began with the pair exchanging DMs on Instagram. Leerdam is an internationally accomplished speed skater who has represented the Dutch national team in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Paul's partner also boasts a few praiseworthy achievements in the sport of speed skating. She bagged the silver medal in the aforementioned edition of the Winter Olympics and is also a six-time world champion in different categories of the sport.

The sport of speed skating doesn't possess a massive fanbase, which is why Leerdam's achievements often go unnoticed by most around her.

However, her recent Instagram story revealed that Paul stands out from all of them in this regard. Leerdam's words detailed how Paul values her achievements and cheers her up to boost her performances. She penned:

"Sooo blessed with @jakepaul & my family. He claps so loud I never notice who doesn't. I normally throw my medals in a corner somewhere, but he collects all of them for me."

Jutta Leerdam's Instagram story. [Image Courtesy: @juttaleerdam on Instagram]

Logan Paul makes a revelation about the much-anticipated Jake Paul vs. KSI fight

Jake Paul started his boxing career as an influencer-boxer. During that phase, fans were pretty eager to witness an encounter between Paul and the British YouTuber-boxer, KSI. However, the fight hasn't come to fruition to date despite multiple attempts.

Jake's elder brother and former WWE United States champion, Logan Paul, recently gave out a significant update related to this much-anticipated boxing match. Apart from the complications related to the weight class of the fight, Logan mentioned that Jake currently counts himself "above" influencer boxing, which rules out the possibility of its materialization.

In a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan said:

"No, he genuinely believes that he's kind of like above influencer boxing and he, like you, classifies KSI as still an influencer boxer.'"

