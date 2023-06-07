Kade Ruotolo absolutely buzzed for MMA bow: "I'm super excited" 

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is widely considered one of, if not the, best submission grapplers in the world today.

The 20-year-old phenom is a creative submission specialist, able to source any joint lock, choke, or hold from virtually any position possible, to force an opponent to tap. It doesn’t matter who is locked in the circle with him, when Ruotolo gets a hold of his opponent, it’s all but over.

But even if he’s at the top of the submission grappling world right now, Ruotolo can’t help but look over at the other side of the fence.

Ruotolo has long expressed his intent to transition to the sport of mixed martial arts, and he told the media recently he was getting really close.

In a recent interview with the MMA Underground, Ruotolo said he could make his transition before the year ends.

Ruotolo said:

"I'm super excited for that next venture."

Of course, before he dons the four-ounce gloves and throws down with the best lightweights in ONE Championship, Ruotolo has to make sure he gets past his next opponent first.

20-year-old submission grappling phenom Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes