Kade Ruotolo basks in confidence following victory over Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo is feeling on top of the world, and rightfully so.

The 20-year-old grappling phenom picked up yet another sublime victory under the ONE Championship spotlight at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9, in a battle that promised fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and the millions watching worldwide a treat for the ages.

The Atos representative shared the ring alongside Tommy Langaker in a grueling grappling showcase for 10 minutes, and both men got entangled in several submission attempts and leg entanglements from start to finish.

Although the European grappling sensation had his moments in the duel, the Professor Andre Galvao prodigy closed out the contest in dominant fashion, finding a way to get past Langaker’s vaunted guard en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

Speaking to ringside color commentator Mitch Chilson after the fight, Kade Ruotolo said he was left with nothing but a sense of accomplishment due to the war and puzzles Langaker constantly presented throughout their co-main event showdown.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion said:

“Amazing, I got to switch arms holding this thing [lightweight belt], I’m not going to lie. So heavy, so heavy.”

Langaker was touted as the toughest test of Kade Ruotolo’s time at the Singapore-based promotion.

And he lived up to all the hype and word surrounding his abilities as he pushed the young star through his paces. Relive their exciting duel at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.

