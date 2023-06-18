Kade Ruotolo believes his twin Tye and Gordon Ryan will grapple someday: “It’s just a matter of time”

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo, believes it’s just a matter of time before his brother, Tye Ruotolo, mixes it up with grappling legend Gordon Ryan on the mat.

Kade Ruotolo scored a massive win at ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month, besting veteran Tommy Langaker in an intense back-and-forth co-main event clash that ultimately saw Ruotolo score a unanimous decision victory. Moving to 4-0 in submission grappling in ONE, Ruotolo is eyeing a transition to mixed martial arts before 2023 comes to a close.

Speaking about his future with the South China Morning Post, Kade Ruotolo also spoke about the trajectory of his brother's career, suggesting that a matchup with BJJ icon Gordon Ryan is not a matter of if but when.

“Tye's only getting bigger and better every day. So it's just a matter of time and me, it'd be cool, it'd be super, it'd be a big notch on the belt, obviously.”

Catch Kade's comments from 4:50 onwards:

Tye Ruotolo added a big win of his own earlier this year, defeating reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission superfight at ONE Fight Night 10. What comes next for the two brothers is yet to be determined, but one thing we can’t rule out is a match pitting the two brothers against one another.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo revealed that he would be more than willing to step inside the Circle with his brother, especially if Kade Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight world title is up for grabs.

“[Kade] has the 170-pound belt, and I can still make it down to 170 with some time. I want to be fighting for a belt, and my brother and I can have a match at some point, for sure. We can market that. It would be crazy. An absolute barnburner of a match.”

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes