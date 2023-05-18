Kade Ruotolo doubts Tommy Langaker can submit him: 'I can’t see it happening'

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is confident of retaining his title when he make his defense next month against challenger Tommy Langaker of Norway.

The 20-year-old Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout will put his world title belt on the line for the second time at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Kade Ruotolo looks to keep the status quo in the division, which he has ruled since becoming champion in October last year.

While he believes that Tommy Langaker is a worthy opponent, the American champion is certain that there is no way that the Haugesund-born fighter will get to submit him and that when everything is said and done he will remain on top.

Kade Ruotolo told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I don't think there's anywhere in this world that he submits me or puts me away. I definitely can't see it happening. Ten out of ten times, I think I'm going to be able to get [the] submission or definitely put on a dominant performance for sure.”

Kade Ruotolo won the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship by defeating Uali Kurzhev of Russia by submission due to a heel hook midway into their 10-minute title joust in October.

The win also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

He then successfully defended the world title in December in Manila, topping Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision.

Looking to cut short his reign at ONE Fight Night 11 is Tommy Langaker, who is undefeated in two fights to date in ONE Championship. Interestingly, his last victory was against Kurzhev in February by way of submission through a heel hook inside the first three minutes.

ONE Fight Night 11 is the sixth Amazon show of ONE for the year. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

