Kade Ruotolo believes ‘there’s always room for improvement’ in jiu-jitsu

Kade Ruotolo returns to the ONE Championship Circle more motivated than ever to leave with another thumping win.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion puts his gold on the line against European star Tommy Langaker, which is set to emanate live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While there has been tension between the two due to their exchange at the ADCC afterparty last year, Kade is looking forward to this battle not to make a statement against the wizard who has dominated the European scene in recent years.

Instead, he views this pivotal clash as another chance to prove why he’s the best 170-pound submission grappler in the world.

With that, Kade has put in extra work on the mats, grinding day and night alongside his twin brother, Tye, at home and in the gym, constantly in search to get better at his game.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kade Ruotolo said:

“I like to think I am doing my best and worst job possible for sure. You know, there's always room for improvement, and we're always making adjustments to become better and better each time we step out on those mats.”

The Atos representative has not only been the flag bearer for the discipline on the global stage of ONE alongside the likes of Tye, Mikey Musumeci, and Danielle Kelly, but he’s also on a mission to make submission grappling a more attractive affair to a larger audience.

He can definitely accomplish his mission at ONE Fight Night 11 against Tommy Langaker on Friday, June 9.

Fans in North America can watch the entire card with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes