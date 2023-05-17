Kade Ruotolo explains importance of staying true to his craft: “I’m learning so many new things”

Over the last year, Kade Ruotolo has become one of the biggest success stories in submission grappling.

After becoming the youngest ever competitor to become an ADCC world champion, Kade won the lightweight submission grappling world championship in ONE Championship.

With a title defense already under his belt, he is now looking ahead to his second defense against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

Kade and his brother, Tye, have blown up in the scene thanks to their aggressive grappling styles that fit right at home under the ONE Championship banner.

Competing at the very highest level at such a young age, Kade still believes that he has a lot of room to improve, though – a scary thought for anyone that operates in and around the same weight class.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his dedication to training and how the endless pursuit of knowledge and refinement of technique in grappling keeps him motivated:

“At the moment, I feel like every time I show up, I'm learning so many new things. It's like it's keeping me inspired to learn, you know? So it's been really refreshing for me. Yeah.”

Kade Ruotolo will look to showcase his evolving and improving game against a fellow jiu-jitsu specialist in Tommy Langaker when the two finally meet in their long-anticipated matchup.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9.

Poll : 0 votes