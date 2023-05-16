Kade Ruotolo promises to be “very physical” with Tommy Langaker until he gets the tap

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is enjoying the verbal back-and-forth between him and his next challenger, Tommy Langaker.

While the 20-year-old phenom loves that Langaker is building up excitement for their high-stakes all-grappling war, he warned that revving him up does have consequences.

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video, the time for talk will finally be over between these two savants, as they duel to see who the superior grappler is.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion, Ruotolo vowed to punish his Norwegian foe once the circle door closes, before finishing him off with a resounding submission:

“I think having an opponent that you have a little bit of tension with just excites me more than anything. I just want to submit him really bad. From the second I step foot in there, I’m going to be very, very physical until I get that submission.”

In the same interview, the Atos standout discussed a brief commotion between him and Langaker during the ADCC World Championship afterparty last year.

Langaker earned his way to a coveted shot at Ruotolo by outclassing Renato Canuto and tapping out Uali Kurzhev in his first two circle appearances. The 29-year-old Wulfing Academy product turned a lot of heads when he brashly called out Ruotolo and even resorted to some name-calling.

Langaker even teased the youngest ADCC world champion about his signature locks, calling him “Sideshow Bob.”

One thing’s for sure: both fighters will definitely gun for a highlight-reel finish after their fiery exchange.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and will air live in US primetime on June 10. As always, the stacked card is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

