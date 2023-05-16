Kade Ruotolo reveals what went down at ADCC afterparty when Tommy Langaker asked 'When are we going to fight?'

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will look to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

As one of the top competitors in the world who has become the sport’s biggest success story in recent years thanks to his ONE world championship and ADCC win, Kade is in need of some fresh challenges.

Enter Norway’s Tommy Langaker. A European grappling beast who has got some history with Kade that adds an extra bit of tension and bragging rights to this particular contest.

Having looked impressive in all of his contests inside the Circle, Langaker has clearly had Kade on his radar for some time. And now that the fight is signed and sealed, it will surely deliver fireworks inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9.

After Kade pulled off the biggest achievement of his young career last year, becoming the youngest-ever ADCC world champion, the two men shared an encounter that potentially led up to this high-stakes contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the lightweight title holder explained exactly what went down when he came face-to-face with Langaker last year after the Norway representative asked him 'When are we going to fight?'

He recalled:

“At the ADCC afterparty, it was getting a little crazy. [Langaker] came up to me and he was like, ‘When are we going to fight?’ We exchanged some words. And then, long story short, I just body-locked him, and I picked him up in the air.”

With how composed and relaxed he is ahead of his contests, it’s hard to imagine this added factor having any effect on Kade Ruotolo and his performance.

It does add an extra layer of excitement for the build-up, though, as both men have a point to prove with the ONE lightweight submission grappling gold on the line.

