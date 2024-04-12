Kade Ruotolo on his ever-improving BJJ arsenal: "I like to train with people who can beat me"

Both Tye and Kade Ruotolo have taken the top spot in their submission grappling divisions and maintained their positions.

ONE Fight Night 21 was an incredible example of how both twin brothers continue to raise their games despite already being at the top.

With one eye on his upcoming MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7, Kade competed in a catchweight contest on April 5.

The match-up with Francisco Lo came to an end when he secured an adapted technique of his own, named the 'Ruotolo-tine', which Tye would later go on to replicate later on in the night.

In an interview on the Jaxxon Podcast, Kade Ruotolo revealed that his secret to continually improving is by training with guys who force him to stay on his toes:

"I like to train with people who can beat me, you know. That's always the goal. That's always the way I improve. You got to pretty much, all the way."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Kade Ruotolo is still riding high in submission grappling

ONE Fight Night 21 was proof that Kade Ruotolo doesn't need to divert his attention away from submission grappling if he didn't want to.

Being the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion provides enough challenges as it is, but now that he has been there and done that, Kade finds himself motivated by a new pursuit.

That new pursuit takes form in Blake Cooper, who he will square off with in MMA on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Arpil 5 showed that he hasn't lost a step in submission grappling, but for now, that must go into the back of his mind as he prepares to make the walk in MMA for the first time.

