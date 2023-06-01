Kade Ruotolo is expecting Tommy Langaker to get aggressive at ONE Fight Night 11

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Kade Ruotolo is gearing up for an absolute barnburner against Tommy Langaker in their world title match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Ruotolo will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Langaker in the card’s co-main event on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said he’s expecting Langaker to put on an aggressive showing in Bangkok in hopes of snatching the world title away from him.

Ruotolo pointed out that Langaker might either take his back or lock one of his legs to get a submission finish.

“I think he’s probably going to be looking to get to my back, the same way he did in his last match against [Renato] Canuto. That’s where his best chance lies. Or, the leg locks – he got a leg lock finish on Uali [Kurzhev], so I could see him going for some leg locks on me.”

Langaker is one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the sport right now with an outstanding 121-29-1 overall record and a perfect 2-0 slate in ONE Championship.

The Norwegian standout holds a dominant unanimous decision win over Renato Canuto and an impressive heel hook submission finish over Uali Kurzhev.

Ruotolo, however, is regarded as one of the best BJJ artists of his generation. The American grappler became the youngest world champion in ADCC history when he took the gold medal in the male 77-kilogram division in the 2022 ADCC world championships in September.

Just a month later, Ruotolo held the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship over his shoulder after submitting Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Ruotolo’s world title match against Langaker, as well as the rest of ONE Fight Night 11, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

