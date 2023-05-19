Kade Ruotolo focused on building legacy but misses the ‘freedom’ of not competing at times

It takes a lot to be the best. Just ask reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo. The 20-year-old American phenom has quickly risen to the top of the grappling world, garnering multiple accolades alongside his twin brother Tye as the youngest black belt world champions in the game today.

But that success undoubtedly comes with a lot of sacrifice. Of course, to be the best, you have to live and train like the best, and that involves giving up your personal life in pursuit of your goals. Kade Ruotolo knows what it's like to be in that position.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo talked about the sacrifices he has had to make to keep his place in the upper echelon of submission grappling and what he misses the most about not training:

“Man, a lot of it, I guess. A lot of the free time, I say not even luxuries, but just the freedoms that most people get to have to go party on the weekends to go have fun. Here you go, have fun, then not so much focus on, you know, it's like a full-time job, you know.”

Kade Ruotolo will have the chance to showcase the fruits of his labor when he steps into the Circle in his next defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. Ruotolo is set to take on dangerous Norwegian grappler and IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9th, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

