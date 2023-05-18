Kade Ruotolo guarantees ‘dominant performance’ and submission win over Tommy Langaker

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo knows how dangerous his next opponent is, and isn’t taking him lightly by any means. However, the 20-year-old American phenom is more than confident he can take care of business in his next world title defense.

Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against talented Norwegian grappler Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9 and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo shared his thoughts on Langaker as an opponent, and how he thinks their match will go.

Ruotolo said:

“I definitely respect his skills as an athlete, and I know he’s dangerous, but I don’t think there’s any way in this world that he submits me or puts me away. I think I’m going to be able to get the submission or put on a dominant performance for sure.”

Ruotolo has been considered a grappling prodigy from a very young age, and he has lived up to the hype by becoming one of the best submission grapplers in the world today.

He and his twin brother Tye Ruotolo picked up the ‘gentle art’ of Brazilian jiu-jitsu when they were just three years old, and there has been no looking back since.

It didn’t take long before the Ruotolo twins reached the highest levels of the sport, earning their black belts at the age of 18.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video as we bring you the news straight from the source.

