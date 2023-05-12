Tye Ruotolo looking to 'fix' his mistakes: 'I’m not super stoked'

Despite his victory over former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder, IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo was far from happy with his performance in one of the biggest matches of his career. In fact, and in true Ruotolo fashion, he says he definitely wasn’t 'stoked'.

In his ONE Fight Night 10 interview during the post-event press conference, Ruotolo immediately expressed interest in going back through the tape of his fight with De Ridder and catching any glaring weaknesses he may have uncovered in his game.

Ruotolo said:

“I’m just going to look back at my match tonight. Make sure I fix all my mistakes so I’ll never win in that fashion again.”

Tye Ruotolo locked horns with former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

Ruotolo outlasted and out-grappled De Ridder to win via unanimous decision after the 10-minute round expired, scoring higher with better technique and more legitimate submission attempts, but he wasn’t satisfied with how it all went down.

Ruotolo said:

“I’m not super stoked on the win.”

Look for Ruotolo to be more assertive and more explosive in his next match.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Ruotolo’s middleweight submission grappling match against De Ridder and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

