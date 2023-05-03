Tye Ruotolo not closing the door on competing in the gi

American submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is one of the most exciting athletes on the ONE Championship roster. Ruotolo is easily one of the hottest grapplers in the game today, and competing in ONE, he has had a ton of interesting matchups turn out in his favor.

However, the 20-year-old phenom isn’t closing the door on returning to the Gi and competing at the BJJ Worlds.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo talked about the possibility of him competing at the Worlds. He said:

“I’m still on the fence of doing Worlds, I’m still contemplating it. It will be interesting. I think I’ll definitely have to do the middleweight division. It’s the one I want. I think I’ll fight Tainan [Dalpra] in the first round, most likely. The last Worlds I fought Johnathan Alves in the first round.”

Catch the full interview below:

But before Ruotolo can even think about the future, he needs to recognize there’s a real threat in front of him in the present.

Tye Ruotolo is set to roll with former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If he can defeat de Ridder, Ruotolo will make a strong case for a chance to compete for ONE Championship gold, and perhaps join his twin brother and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo, in rare company.

