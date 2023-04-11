Tye Ruotolo plans to hit Colorado early to acclimate to high altitude environment

20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Tye Ruotolo knows that in grappling, the man with better conditioning has a distinct advantage in any given matchup. After all, getting tired in jiu-jitsu usually means defeat.

So when Ruotolo heads to the high altitudes of Colorado next month for his upcoming match, the phenom knows he needs to be in tip-top shape in order to secure victory.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo revealed his plans to hit Denver early in order to adapt to the elevation and potentially one-up his next foe:

“A hundred percent. I was definitely thinking about the elevation over there. We plan on getting there two weeks before, I think.”

Catch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo is set to roll with former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Ruotolo will definitely need to conserve his energy heading into the match against the much larger De Ridder. Ruotolo previously competed at lightweight in his first two matches under the ONE Championship banner, scoring submission victories over BJJ superstar Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon and former ONE world champion Marat ‘Cobra’ Gafurov.

If Ruotolo can claim another big name on his record such as De Ridder, it could set up the American for a shot at a ONE world title, which will give him the opportunity to hold ONE gold like his twin brother Kade Ruotolo.

