Kade Ruotolo gives a possible timeline of his MMA debut

Rutolo scored another big win in the world of submission grappling on Friday night, defeating 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event. After 10 minutes of back-and-forth action, Ruotolo saw his hand raised, earning his fourth straight win in ONE Championship and his first of 2023.

Though he has made a name for himself in jiu-jitsu, Kade Ruotolo is readying himself for a move to MMA and fans may not have to wait very long to see it happen.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his ONE Fight Night 11 success, Ruotolo revealed that, though he hasn’t signed anything, his MMA debut is mere months away.

“I haven't signed anything so I can't give an exact date. But 100%, by the end of the year,” Rutolo said. “I'm not going to let this year end without my debut. Maybe September, something like that, we'll see what cards ONE has.”

ONE Championship has not yet officially announced anything beyond August, leaving the fall and winter months wide open for Kade Ruotolo to strap on the four-ounce gloves and test his skills in a brand-new sport. Are you excited to see how the 20-year-old submission sensation fares in mixed martial arts?

