Kade Ruotolo hopes to bless the mecca of Muay Thai with an MMA debut: 'Hopefully, we can mix it up'

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is fresh off a tough match against former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker last week at ONE Fight Night 11, but already the 20-year-old American phenom is looking toward the future, where he plans to compete in mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo met Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, June 9. The American powered through an early scare after getting caught in a Langaker heel hook to win via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Following his win, Ruotolo quickly shifted the narrative to his pending MMA debut, which he says could come before the end of the year.

In the official ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interviews backstage, Ruotolo talked about potentially competing in MMA for the first time inside the ONE Championship ring at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He said:

“Hopefully, the next time I step into this arena, it'll be maybe for some MMA. I'm super excited and hopefully, we can mix it up and you know, really get the crowd on their feet.”

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok is hallowed ground for Thai sports fans. It is widely regarded as the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Ruotolo making his MMA debut in such a significant martial arts venue could provide the perfect setting to kick off the next juncture of the 20-year-old’s career.

If you haven’t seen Ruotolo vs. Langaker yet, fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

