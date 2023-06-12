Kade Ruotolo doubles down on wanting to make MMA debut this year

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is on top of the food chain as far as the sport of grappling is concerned. He proved that once again in his most recent world title defense last week.

The 20-year-old human pretzel maker took on former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, June 9.

After Ruotolo’s inspiring performance, naturally, the conversation shifted to what could be next for the 20-year-old BJJ phenom. Obviously, Ruotolo has a litany of options when it comes to grappling.

But the American has chosen to place his focus on an entirely different realm.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo told the veteran ONE Championship broadcaster that he’s doubling down on a transition to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo said:

“What’s next? Whoever wants it really. I’m really looking towards MMA, to be honest with you. MMA is really in my heart, and I’ve been training it. Before this last match, my mom was like, ‘Kade why are you training MMA so much? You got no gi coming up. I’m like, ‘I love it. It’s hard’. I definitely have MMA coming up by the end of the year, that's for sure.”

Ruotolo has spent the past year beating the drum on his MMA debut, which if it were up to him, would happen before the end of the year. He’s really been pushing for that, so we shall see.

