Kade Ruotolo provides detailed update on Costa Rica gym

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is excited for his upcoming world title defense at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this week. But he’s also excited to scratch an item off his bucket list.

He and his twin brother Tye Ruotolo have been working on building their very own grappling gym in Costa Rica for the past two years, and now, the establishment is almost at completion.

In an interview with South China Morning Post at ONE Fight Night 11 event week, Ruotolo gave fans an update on the status of their Costa Rica gym.

The 20-year-old BJJ phenom said:

“Oh, it's so close. We're just basically waiting on the mats. All the bathrooms and all the foundation is done. We're just waiting for the mats. It's amazing. It's so beautiful. I'm so stoked.” [2:35 onwards]

But before the brothers can head back to Costa Rica to focus on their gym, Ruotolo will have to successfully get past his next opponent to retain his world title.

Kade Ruotolo puts his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line when he meets Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

